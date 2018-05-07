Things required for Char Dham Yatra / Tips for vehicles

If you are planning to visit Badrinath or Kedarnath by your own vehicle or commercial vehicle then checkout this post to know what things you need to take care before you plan your trips.

Some Do’s and Don’ts for traveling on hill routes during Yatra season

Do’s Don’ts 1- The Motor vehicles with wheel base more than 4225 mm, overall width more than 2500 mm and overhang more than sixty percent shall not be permitted for religious tour on yatra hill routes. (except Dehradun-mussoorie route where the wheel base may be 4963 mm.) 1-Non transport vehicles are not authorized to carry passenger for hire and reward, therefore, don’t travel in such un-authorized vehicles. 2- Only experienced and efficient driver should drive on hill routes. 2- The vehicle should not be driven by inexperienced person, or by the helper of the driver or by a person who does not hold a valid licence to drive the vehicle of appropriate category. 3- Driver shall have the list of the passengers travelling in the vehicle. 3- Do not drive on hill routes before 5 A.M. and after 7 P.M. 4- The driver of the motor vehicle proceeding down hill shall give way to a vehicle proceeding upward. 4- Hill routes have steep gradient with a succession of curves and bends, therefore, don’t drive in excessive speed. 5- The First Aid Box and a wooden chock shall be kept in the vehicle. 5- Don’t drive while wearing rubber slippers. Wear shoes while driving. 6- The vehicle should be technically fit for hill routes; specially it is necessary to check brakes, steering, wheel, level of engine oil, coolant, battery and tires, beforehand and keep these in order 6- No driver shall perform steering wheel duty for more than eight hours in a day. 7- It is advisable to use genuine parts during the repairs of the vehicle and the vehicle should be repaired by the technically skilled persons only. 7- Special care be taken to ensure that the vehicle is not driven by a person under the influence of liquor or any drugs. 8- Driver must keep all valid documents related to Vehicle (RC, Insurance etc.) and driver(DL,ID Proof etc.) 8- Driver should not operate Music System / Radio / Mobile etc in a moving vehicle. 9- Backlights and Stoplights (in working condition) should be fixed on the rear part of the vehicle. 9- Loading of passengers or goods beyond permissible limits should be strictly avoided. 10- Periodical eye test is advised to every driver. 10- A Person should not travel in Goods vehicles such as trucks, utility van etc. 11- It is mandatory for every public service vehicle to obtain “Green Card” from any of the nearest Transport office in Uttarakhand before proceeding on religious tour. This is issued after the inspection of the vehicle and it is a consolidated statement of its certificate of fitness, route permit, tax deposit certificate, insurance certificate and driving license. 11- It is advisable not to use the re-treated tyres on the hill roads. 12- Always use horns on curves and bends on hill routes. 12- Don’t use dazzling headlights in your vehicle 13- Always apply hand brakes while parking the vehicle. 13- Do not overtake without taking pass from the vehicle in front. Never overtake an overtaking vehicle 14- Emergency door is compulsory in Tourist buses. 14- Don’t carry inflamable good or articles as kerosene/ gas/petrol/Diesel in the Vehicle.

Watch this video to see Road between Rishikesh to Badrinath: